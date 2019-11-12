HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools Chapter of National Honor Society inducted Gabrielle Gallaway into membership on Nov. 6 in a ceremony in the high school conference center.
Applicants, drawn only from junior and seniors, must meet high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character. A cumulative grade-point average of at least 9.0 on a 12-point scale attests to scholarship. Service means the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. The student demonstrates leadership through participation in two or more community or school activities, and/or election to office in student government. Meeting the character standard means behaving with integrity, ethics and a cooperative attitude toward both fellow students and faculty, as evidenced by recommendations from members of the community. In addition, applicants provide a written essay addressing a chosen theme. A five-member faculty council, appointed by the principal, then reviews student applications.
As members of National Honor Society, students engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Past projects include a clothing drive, Toys for Tots, a Strike Out Cancer fundraiser and collecting pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House.
National Honor Society is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program, founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
