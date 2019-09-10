FORT WAYNE — Shane Leazier II, 33, of Columbia City was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady this week after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Leazier was sentenced to a total of 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
This case against Leazier was investigated by the Fort Wayne FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department and handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Geller.
(0) comments
