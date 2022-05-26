AUBURN — The Olive B. Cole Foundation recently awarded Excelsior Arts Academy with a substantial grant.
The grant was used to purchase 100 plus new chairs, which arrived in time for last weekend’s production of “Arsenic & Old Lace” at the Auburn First Christian Church.
“Step by step, things just keep getting better and better,” said Jama Smith, president.
Local donors also helped to make the purchase possible.
The mission of Excelsior Arts Academy is to grow confidence and creativity in community youth through theater.
Director Kent Johnson said, “The confidence grows in these kids as they perform and receive audience feedback. A happy comfortable audience will provide the best feedback. We want these seats filled every single time. Our audience is the final piece of this successful puzzle.”
