AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council could consider withdrawing its water utility from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
Tuesday, Mayor Mike Ley asked the council to consider the action, noting that the water utility will need to make a rate adjustment.
“We’re looking ahead into the budget and we’re looking at our utilities. We definitely foresee a need to take a look at our water rates,” Ley said.
“The discussion here with council has been, and I think we’re in general agreement that we all would rather see smaller, incremental increases rather than wait 10, 15, 20 years and come up with a big increase.
“Well, one detriment or one hold back to being able to do that smaller increase was going through the IURC, the time that that took as well as the enormous cost that is cost us to go through that process,” Ley said.
“I would propose that we as a city entertain looking at no. 1, withdrawing the water utility from the IURC so that this council, this body here, can be responsible to take a look at those rates any time you wish, whenever you wish, and in any amount you determine is necessary.”
According to its website, in.gov/iurc/about-us/about-the-iurc/, the IURC was created as the Railroad Commission in the late 1800s. In 1913, the agency was given regulatory responsibility over electric, natural gas, water, private sewer, common carrier (trucking) and telephone services.
While it no longer regulates common carriers, the IURC gives oversight to more than 600 utilities that operate in Indiana.
The website also says Indiana statute allows municipal utilities, not-for-profit corporations and electric companies to remove themselves from certain aspects of the IURC’s authority — including rates and charges — by ordinance of the local governing body or by a majority vote of the people in the municipality.
While no formal action took place Tuesday, council president Natalie DeWitt and members Denny Ketzenberger, Matthew Kruse and Kevin Webb all voiced support to withdraw.
Ley said he was told by Baker Tilly representatives — Auburn’s financial advisory group — that it could take up to two years to receive IURC approval for any rate adjustment.
“We’re already 7-8 years out from the last adjustment,” he said. “The estimated cost of $250,000 to $300,000 in order to go through the IURC just doesn’t seem to make a lot of reason to stay there and do that when we can legally do that here in house per se.”
By starting the process by the council’s next scheduled meeting on July 18, the city’s water utility could be withdrawn from the IURC by mid-November, Ley said.
“Effectively, by the end of the year, you could make some modifications to your rates,” Ley said. “We’ve had this conversation over the years but they’ve never went anywhere.”
“I think there’s 25 left in the IURC for water, and typically, they’re larger cities like the City of Fort Wayne, not smaller cities like ours,” DeWitt said.
While the wastewater utility has not been part of the IURC for several years, the electric and water utilities remain as members.
The council could also change its mind and decide to keep the water utility as part of the IURC, Ley noted. There is a built-in remonstrance period as well.
“If you’d like, we can make a phone call and ask to get the paperwork started,” he said.
“That’s definitely a goal since we can do the sewer, water pollution control, without the IURC involvement,” Webb said. “I’ve lived through water rate increases and electric increases. It’s such a long, long delay by the time you get to that point (that) we’re asking for a rather large increase. That’s not fair to the ratepayers.
“We should look at them every three years or five years,” he said. “You don’t have to raise it every three years, but you should look at it.
“To pay on top of that to the IURC, I just think is bad government,” Webb said. “In my opinion, it’s a waste of money” to be in the IURC.
“I’m in favor of it,” DeWitt said of withdrawing the water utility from the IURC.
“I think it’s just money down the drain,” Kruse added.
“It’s something we should have done a long time ago,” Ketzenberger said. “It’s time to do it.”
“By the time you get whatever increase, it’s time to do it again,” Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said.
Earlier, longtime Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon was presented with a plaque in recognition of his 45 years of employment with the City of Auburn.
“Forty-five years in today’s world, working anywhere, is a feat in itself,” Ley told Brandon. “We’re very thankful for that and we appreciate your service.”
