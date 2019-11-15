ANGOLA — Trine University's jazz ensembles, under the direction of Professor Brian Derek, will present their fall concert Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Evan Zielke of Auburn will perform with the university's Big Band on fourth trumpet. Zielke is majoring in computer engineering at Trine.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The Big Band will perform "Mood Indigo" by Duke Ellington, arranged by John Berry; "Birdland" by Josef Zawinul; arranged by John Higgins; "The Girl From Ipanema" by Antonio Carlos Jobim, arranged by Mark Taylor; "Land of Make Believe" by Chuck Mangione, arranged by Victor Lopez; "Earth, Wind and Fire Dance Mix," arranged by Paul Murtha; "Tiger of San Pedro" by John LaBarbera, arranged by Paul Lavender; "It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)" by Duke Ellington, arranged by Mark Taylor; "What Is Hip?" by Stephen Kupka, Emilio Castillo and David Garibaldi, arranged by Paul Murtha; and "Children of Sanchez" by Chuck Mangione, arranged by Victor Lopez. .
The Jazz Combo will perform "Gentle Rain" by Louis Bonfa, "Maiden Voyage" by Herbie Hancock, "Watermelon Man" by Hancock, "Summertime" by George Gershwin, and "Mr. PC" by John Coltrane.
