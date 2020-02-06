WATERLOO — Two vehicles sustained damage in a collision Tuesday at 9:52 a.m. on Lincoln Street, west of Grant Street, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported. No one was injured.
Police said Donald N. Johnson III, 30, of Waterloo, was backing a 1988 Chevrolet pickup truck from a private drive into the westbound lane of Lincoln Street. He did not see a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Peggy D. Hoffelder, 63, of Waterloo, and backed into her path.
Hoffelder steered left, trying to avoid contact, but the right front of her vehicle hit the left rear of the truck. Police estimated $2,500 to $5,000 in combined damage to the vehicles, chiefly to Hoffelder’s.
