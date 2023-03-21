Police officers
make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 17-20, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brandon Barton, 29, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jerry Smith, 49, of Bulan, Kentucky, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; and battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury and strangulation, all Level 6 felonies.
