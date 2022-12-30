Sunny Meadows residents remembered at Christmas

AUBURN — Sunny Meadows is one of 11 county homes still in operation in Indiana.
This home operates as an assisted living facility for the mentally disabled men and women in the community. Sunny Meadows currently houses 21 residents; 12 men and nine women.
In November, members of the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star discussed ways of blessing the local county home during Christmas. The organization decided to hold a food drive at its December meeting and to purchase basic necessity items for the residents.
The organization sought help from the community. Dale Baldwin of Waterloo agreed to be Santa for this project. Beacon Credit Union gave $500 to buy the items on the residents’ Christmas lists. The residents provided their wish list of three items each. Each resident received the items they wished for along with a stocking fully of goodies.
The Waterloo Lions Club purchased pajamas, Butler Dental Group provided tooth brush kits and Auburn Shifters Car Club bought slippers for all residents. The Knights of the Pythias bought bath, wash and dish towels. The Spencerville OES purchased socks and underwear for each resident. The food drive brought in donations of fruit, cereal and snacks. The OES’ doughnut trailer at the DeKalb County Fair collected $1,970, which was used to purchase all new bedding for the residents. These items were delivered by a group of OES members along with our very own Mrs. Claus. The residents were happy and very thankful for these gifts and our visit with them.
The residents of Sunny Meadows Residential Home received a visit from Santa, Thursday, Dec. 22. Santa arrived at Sunny Meadows by antique fire truck followed by two additional fire units of the Waterloo Fire Department complete with Christmas lights, emergency lights and sirens.
The OES would like to thank all of the individuals, organizations and businesses that made Christmas so special for the residents of Sunny Meadows. “We could not have done it without the giving hearts of those who adopted the residents,” the OES said. The organization thanked the Jackson Township Extension Homemakers, Mary Smaltz, Norris Chapel Church Missions, the Shull family, DeKalb County employees Don Albin, Julie Sproat, Sheila Stonebraker, Bridgette Lynch, Tina Meschberger, Leta Hullinger, Jody Brower, Debbie Teifert, Kelly Mattes, Patricia Brown and Kelli Musselman. Additional thanks to the congregation of Norris Chapel Church for visiting the residents and bringing a gift bag to each of the residents.
