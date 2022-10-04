AUBURN — A flu shot clinic for the community will be held on the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus on Saturday from 7-11:30 a.m.
The clinic will take place at the Medical Office Building at 1314 E. 7th St., Suite 101. Guests are encouraged to enter the campus on the south side, park in lot C and enter the building at entrance 5. Suite 101 is just inside that door.
Influenza is a serious disease that weakens and kills vulnerable Hoosiers each year. According to the Indiana Department of Health, on average, 5–20% of the population comes down with the flu in any given year, and more than 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu complications. Older adults, pregnant women, young children, and those who have heart, lung, kidney and other disorders — as well as chronic conditions such as obesity or compromised immune systems — are at high risk for serious flu complications.
At the Oct. 8 clinic, anyone age six months and older will be able to receive the protection of a flu shot. Regular quadrivalent flu vaccine (covering four strains of flu virus) will be available at the event. Since people age 65 and over tend to develop a less robust immune response, the high-dose or “enhanced” flu vaccine recommended for this age group will also be available.
In addition, Boy Scout Troop 169 will offer guests a free, hot breakfast of coffee and scrambled eggs with green pepper, onions, sausage, cheese and potatoes. Breakfast will be served under the tent outside the MOB entrance.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To make a vaccination appointment, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (877-774-8632). For individuals with healthcare coverage, insurance will be billed; otherwise, patients will be billed for the shot fee.
Guests should plan to dress appropriately to allow clinic volunteers easy access to their upper arm to administer the vaccination. For the safety of clinic workers and guests, masks must be worn indoors per Parkview Health policy.
Questions about the event may be directed to 1-877-PPG-TODAY.
The Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus is located at 1316 E. 7th St. in Auburn.
