AUBURN — Hearten House, A Gospel Rescue Mission, of Auburn will host its inaugural gala Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, beginning at 6 p.m.
The evening will include silent auction items, dinner, a short presentation and entertainment by the Hubie Ashcraft Band.
Individual tickets are priced at $75. Table sponsorships, which include a table with seats for eight guests, are $1,000. Elite sponsorships, which include two tables with seats for 16 people are $10,000. Sponsors will be recognized throughout the event. Elite sponsors also will be recognized in a gala program.
According to Hearten House director Marisa McKenzie, since its opening in 2018, Hearten House has housed 45 women, received 209 applications for residence, has 38 women on a waiting list and is at capacity with eight women living at the mission.
“We have quickly learned that the need for shelter was greater than anyone realized,” McKenzie said.
In a letter to supporters, McKenzie writes, “What makes Hearten House truly special, though, is our goal to help the ladies overcome destructive thought and behavior patterns by providing a Christ-centered home which focuses on mind, body and spiritual health. Every lady that walks through the door feels the love and acceptance of Jesus and the love and encouragement of staff. With this, the ladies are then able to start believing in themselves and changes start to occur.”
Also integrated into the program are courses on self-esteem, boundaries, forgiveness, healthy relationships, divorce care, overcoming grief and discovering self-worth, as well as Celebrate Recovery.
McKenzie said donations received by Hearten House are used to provide the house with 24-hour staff, utilities, phone, security and office supplies.
“Most women who enter our program have fled a dangerous situation and are forced to leave everything behind,” McKenzie said.
Contributions also provide food, clothing, toiletries, medicine, transportation and other necessities, she added.
“Our hope for the future is to expand and be able to provide assistance to more women in our area,” McKenzie said.
For sponsorships and tickets, visit dciconline.org or call Vicki Rodkey at 573-2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.