WATERLOO — The DeKalb Theater Department will host a summer theater intensive, open to all DeKalb Central students currently in kindergarten through grade 12.
A camp will take place June 6-10 from 9 a.m. to noon for grades 6-12 and from 10 a.m. to noon for kindergarten through grade 5.
Participants will learn theater techniques, culminating in a performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on June 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. in the DeKalb High School auditorium.
The cost is $40 per student, which includes a T-shirt, snacks and performance materials.
Registration is due by May 13.
Tickets for the production will be $8.
For questions, contact 920-1012, ext. 2132.
