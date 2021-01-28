AUBURN — City officials honored Al Wleklinski on Thursday for his 25 years of service on Auburn boards and commissions.
Wleklinski began with an appointment to the Auburn Economic Development Commission and went on to serve two decades on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission, presiding over the latter two bodies for many of those years.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety passed a resolution saluting Wleklinski and presented it to him and his family at City Hall.
The resolution also mentions Wleklinski’s service to several civic and charitable organizations.
“If there was an opening, and they asked, I went ahead and did it,” Wleklinski said after the ceremony.
The honor comes as Wleklinksi is resigning his city government positions for health reasons. He said he recently declined an invitation to seek an opening on the Auburn Common Council.
Wleklinski said he began his city involvement when former Mayor Norm Rohm appointed him to Economic Development Commission in the 1990s.
“I can’t say enough about Norm. He was a fantastic man — gentleman all the way through,” Wleklinski said about the late Mr. Rohm.
Wleklinski next was appointed to Board of Zoning Appeals, then to the Plan Commission when an opening occurred. At the time, current Mayor Mike Ley was a city employee in charge of zoning and planning, Wleklinski said.
“It was really fun, because there were some difficult decisions to make. … People wanted to do things that neighbors just didn’t want to do,” Wleklinski said about his zoning and planning positions. However, “There’s a lot of ways to help people” in those roles, as well, he said.
In the nonprofit sector, he became involved with St. Martin’s Clinic in Garrett, which serves health needs of people who are uninsured or underinsured.
Next, he filled an opening on the board of the United Way of DeKalb County. “I figured that’s one heck of an organization. It helps people out,” he said.
“Main Street, I helped start. i was on their initial board,” he said about the organization that promotes downtown Auburn.
Wleklinski said he was appointed about a year ago to the board of the Northeastern Center mental health agency.
Before reading the resolution honoring Wleklinski, Board of Works member Herb Horrom called him “one of Auburn’s true public servants.”
Horrom added, “He is the epitome of what it means to serve this community.”
“A person can’t get that stuff done without the staff to get it done,” Wleklinski said after accepting an award and copy of the honorary resolution. “I’m not an emotional person, but it’s really nice. Thank you very much.”
The full text of the resolution honoring Wleklinski:
Whereas, Al Wleklinski was raised in East Chicago, Indiana, where he learned a strong Midwestern work ethic, humility, selflessness and remains a proud native of “The Region”; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski matriculated to St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana, graduating as a proud “Puma” with a Bachelor of Science degree and thereafter worked in the administration of the Jasper County Memorial Hospital; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski brought his administrative and business talents to Auburn, Indiana, and served with honor in the capacity of the director of ancillary services at DeKalb Memorial Hospital until his retirement; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski raised his family in the beautiful East 9th Street neighborhood of Auburn, Indiana, and is a beloved member of the neighborhood and his community; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski has served as a member of the Auburn Main Street organization and has been instrumental in the revitalization and rebirth of downtown Auburn; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski is civically minded, as he has been a longtime member of the Auburn Rotarians, actively participating in activities to bolster the good of his community and supporting scholarships for higher education of high school students; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski has been one of the longest-serving civic leaders in the City of Auburn, having served with honor and integrity on the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals and the Auburn Plan Commission for over 25 years; and
Whereas, during this period, Al Wleklinski was instrumental in the growth and development of the City of Auburn community as they have significantly expanded the housing, business and recreational opportunities under his leadership; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski has been an active member of the Board of Directors of the United Way and has promoted and supported numerous nonprofit organizations throughout his tenure; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski holds a strong belief in the sanctity of life and well-being of others and has served with compassion on the boards of the Northeastern Center and the St. Martin’s Health Clinic; and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski has made a positive and substantial impact on the community during his tenure with the City of Auburn, and
Whereas, Al Wleklinski has served the City of Auburn with honor and integrity and his peers have elected him to serve previously as pPresident of the Board of Zoning Appeals and as president of the Plan Commission; and
WHEREAS, most importantly, Al Wleklinski is a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many people; with a wave of the hand and a smile, Al always brightens your day.
Now, therefore be it resolved by the municipal City of Auburn, Indiana, that:
Aloysius “Al” Wleklinski is hereby recognized, congratulated and honored for his outstanding service to the citizens and stakeholders of the City of Auburn, Indiana, and for his service as a longstanding member of the city boards and service organizations.
May God bless Al and his family.
Adopted by the City of Auburn, Indiana, January 28, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.