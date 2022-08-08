Shelter to open new location Saturday
AUBURN — After months of anticipation the opening of the new DeKalb Humane Society has been put on hold for a week due to employees contracting COVID-19.
The shelter will now be officially open for business at its new location at C.R. 11A and C.R. 56. on Aug. 13.
