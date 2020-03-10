WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders issued a statement Tuesday reacting to the death of a 14-year-old student in a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening near Butler.
Mitchell Stockwell, 14, of Auburn died when the vehicle in which he was riding struck a concrete sign at the entrance to the Steel Dynamics steel mill at 4500 C.R. 59. The driver and another passenger suffered injuries.
Teders said the school district provided support for grieving student in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Teders’ statement:
“There are no words that can adequately express our sorrow for the loss of DeKalb High School student, Mitchell Stockwell. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family at this time of immense sadness.
“DeKalb High School administrators, guidance counselors and staff continue to provide support for students in need. Additionally, we are very appreciative of outside assistance from members of our community, including counselors and pastors and Erin’s House for Grieving Children. We plan to continue this additional support as necessary and encourage students to reach out to the many people who are here to help us through this tragedy.”
