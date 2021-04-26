AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day span of Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The total represents an improvement from the previous two weekends, when 30 and 32 cases were reported.
In all, 202 cases have been confirmed in the first 26 days of April — an average of 7.8 per day.
The weekend’s new patients include three between 11-20 years old; five between ages 21-30; five from 31-40 years old; five in the 41-50 age bracket; and one between ages 71-80.
Of the 202 cases reported in April, only 11 involve patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,212 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 715,468 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,870 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from Sunday. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,363,801 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,361,013 on Sunday. A total of 9,657,616 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Vaccine is available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through Thursday. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. On Friday, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.
Effective Monday, any vaccination clinic that has openings has been asked to accept walk-in clients without an appointment. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of Monday, a total of 4,029,224 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,289,242 first doses and 1,739,982 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
