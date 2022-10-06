AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to create meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street approach.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 383 Affiliate Main Street America programs and their commitment to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities, driving essential local recovery efforts, supporting small businesses, and nurturing vibrant neighborhoods.”
In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
“We are excited to continue our momentum in collaboration with Main Street America” said Ann Finchum, executive director for Auburn Main Street.
The Auburn Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Indiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive, place-based revitalization efforts and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
The Mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all.
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
