County Commissioners reschedule public hearing on ordinance
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
This hearing is for public input and discussion regarding ordinance 2022-R-13;DCC 9-2-2, an ordinance amending DeKalb County Ordinance 83-5 dealing with license fees for horse-drawn vehicles and horse-drawn trailers and providing penalties for violations thereof.
The hearing will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.