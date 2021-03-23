AUBURN — DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination site will be moving to a new location in April, as it continues to grow its capacity.
The site will move to a former church at 1700 E. 7th St., Auburn, leaving behind its current location in Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
A precise date for the move will not be decided until some office equipment is removed and the building receives a thorough cleaning, officials said. People with appointments for shots will be notified of the change in location by text or email.
At Middaugh Hall, “right now, we have to tear down whenever there’s an event, and there are events that are starting to come our way,” said County Nurse Cheryl Lynch, R.N.
“Every time there’s an event at Middaugh Hall, they have to tear everything down, vacate the premises and go back and set everything up again,” said County Commissioner Mike Watson, who helped to arrange the move.
The new space will be approximately the same size as Middaugh Hall, but the new site comes with advantages.
“It’s a great situation all the way around. There’s lots of parking out there, a good flow through the building,” Watson said.
The City of Auburn is leasing the building but is not using it currently. Watson said the city will allow the vaccination site to occupy the building free of charge for as long as needed.
“I certainly appreciate being able to work with the city and the spirit of cooperation,” Watson said. He also thanked Parkview Health for its help in making the new site possible.
The vaccination site operates four days per week, with a quota of 1,200 doses per week of the Moderna vaccine. Lynch said last week she believes the site can administer 1,500 doses per week, if state officials increase DeKalb County’s supply.
The site runs with a staff of approximately 65 volunteers, with around 30 working each day.
To volunteer to work at the vaccination site, go to the website serv-in.org and choose the DeKalb County Health Department.
