WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will not limit guests at Sunday’s graduation ceremony, Principal Marcus Wagner said in a letter to students and parents Thursday.
Wagner said the guest attendance update was made after consulting the DeKalb County Board of Health and reviewing the limited number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Tickets will not be required to attend, Wagner said.
Masks for graduates and guests will be optional. The Board of Health is recommending anyone who has not received a vaccination should wear a mask while in the building, Wagner said.
Spectators will not be allowed on the floor during the ceremony. However, pictures may be taken on the stage afterward.
Handicap seating will be available only to those who reserved seats by a May 28 deadline, and additional handicap-seating arrangements will not be able to be accommodated.
Graduation begins at 2 p.m., and door 25 will open for guests at 1:15 p.m. Guests need to be seated by 2 p.m., Wagner said.
