AUBURN — An Auburn man was taken into custody following a two-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Dana T. Gierhart, 60, of Auburn, was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of multiple accidents and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a deputy observed a crash in the area of 7th Street and Touring Drive and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle after it left the crash scene.
The suspect, later identified as Gierhart, allegedly drove a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze into West Edge Mobile Home Park. During the pursuit, police said Gierhart allegedly caused property damage in the 1200 block of Steve Street and the 500 block of Peterson Street. Gierhart was taken into custody after pulling into a residence in the 800 block of Peterson Street.
Auburn Police reported an injury from the other driver in the initial crash at 7th Street and Touring Drive. According to the news release, Melanie Carlin, 60, of Auburn, complained of pain.
Auburn Police determined the events in the initial crash at 7th and Touring: Gierhart, in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling north on Touring Drive, approaching 7th Street. Carlin was facing west, stopped at a red light in the left turn lane in her 2012 Cadillac SRX.
Police said Gierhart turned right, making a wide turn. Police said his vehicle crossed the concrete median, striking a traffic sign and colliding with the rear driver's side of Carlin's vehicle.
Police said Gierhart turned north into a nearby convenience store, eventually going into West Edge.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the events.
Damage to Carlin's vehicle was estimated to be $5,000. Damage to Gierhart's vehicle was estimated to be $10,000.
County police were assisted by units from the Auburn, Butler and Garrett police departments, Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
