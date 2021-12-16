FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage transmission lines using helicopters to inspect for damage caused by last week’s storms.
The flights, which began earlier this week and are expected to resume today, involve inspecting transmission lines across much of I&M’s service territory: northeast Indiana, including Fort Wayne; north central Indiana, including South Bend and Elkhart; east central Indiana, including Muncie and Marion; and southwest Michigan, including Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph.
The inspections began on Wednesday in the Muncie/east central Indiana area. Inspections are likely to be suspended Thursday due to weather but continue on Friday in the northern Indiana and southwest Michigan areas through the weekend.
Flights are scheduled to occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather delays could alter flight schedules. The helicopter is a green Bell Jet Ranger with tail number N-206BE.
The inspections give I&M the opportunity to search for possible damage to equipment and threats of damage posed by damaged or fallen trees to its utility lines and equipment resulting from the recent wind storm.
Customers with questions or concerns about aerial inspections should contact I&M at 800-311-4634.
