ANGOLA — Trine University's Franks School of Education has honored a Waterloo student and four other members of the graduating Class of 2020.
Andrea Oster, an elementary education major from Waterloo, received the Kent and Eileen Alwood Award for Student Teaching Excellence, given for exemplary performance in student teaching, specifically excellence in teaching knowledge, skills and professional disposition.
Also received Alwood awards were Renee Souva, an elementary education major from Bronson, Michigan, Shae Pettibone, an English education major from Fort Wayne; and Brooke Wilber, an elementary education major from LaOtto.
Alexa Ratkowski, an elementary education/special education dual licensure major from Bronson, Michigan, is the recipient of the Dr. Sue Van Wagner Excellence in Education Award for dedication, determination and teaching effectiveness.
"We are pleased to recognize these outstanding graduates, who represent excellence in our teacher preparation program," said Anthony Kline, Ph.D., dean of the school. "This spring has demonstrated the unprecedented challenges today's educators face, and Trine University is proud to help meet the need for teachers who are flexible problem-solvers and equip student learning despite the circumstances."
