AUBURN — An Auburn woman has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and several infractions after she allegedly hit a parked historic car and left the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Auburn Police said.
Jennifer Minnick, 34, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Sunday.
The historic car, a 1935 Auburn, registered to Camerson M. Peterson of Wardell, Kansas, sustained up to $100,000 damage, according to a police report.
According to a crash report, Minnick was driving east in the 100 block of West 9th Street and reportedly went around traffic control barricades, entering an area that was designated as parking only for a special event that was being held.
Police said as Minnick proceeded east toward the intersection of 9th and Main streets, she stopped and began to back up toward Jackson Street. According to the report, as Minnick was backing up, she struck a parked 1935 Auburn with her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.
Police said after Minnick struck the parked vehicle, she left the area in her vehicle. Police later located Minnick driving near the intersection of 10th Street and Indiana Avenue.
According to the crash report, Minnick admitted driving in the area of the accident and admitted to hitting something but did not stop to look. Minnick submitted to a portable breath test, according to the report, with a result of .11%. A certified breath test conducted at the DeKalb County Jail was .10%.
Police said Minnick’s vehicle sustained moderate damage to the rear area. The Auburn sustained extensive front end damage.
In the report, Minnick further admitted to not having insurance on her vehicle.
