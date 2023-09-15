GARRETT — When a loved one passes away, grief can be bewildering and isolating. While each person experiences grief in their own way, getting support to help you understand your grief and find companionship with others dealing with similar struggles can be important in helping you navigate your feelings and move forward.
Parkview Hospice counselors will be facilitating bereavement support groups across the area, starting in mid-September. Any community member who has experienced the loss of a loved one, recently or longer ago, and is seeking a compassionate, supportive environment in which to heal is welcome to attend.
The groups run 10 weeks and focus on concepts in the book, “Understanding Your Grief,” by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D. Wolfelt’s exploration of grief, self-compassion and practical steps toward healing has been a helpful guide for thousands of people nationwide. Support group members will receive a free copy of the book, which they will read and discuss during the group’s 10-week session.
Groups will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. in LaGrange, DeKalb and Noble counties. This is the first year the support group has been offered in DeKalb County.
The LaGrange County support group will meet on Tuesdays through Nov. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The DeKalb County support group will meet on Wednesdays through Nov. 15, at Miller’s Merry Manor, 1367 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
The Noble County support group will meet on Thursdays through Nov. 16, at the Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Ave., Kendallville.
Experienced hospice social workers will encourage group members on their grief journey. Rev. Ken Weaver, LCSW, LMFT, hospice chaplain, and Cathy Petrie, LCSW, bereavement counselor, have led support groups together in Noble and LaGrange counties for 15 years. Petrie will be joined by Angela Beer-Walker, LCSW, hospice social worker, in facilitating the Garrett group.
“It’s been such a privilege to serve bereaved people in our community for so many years,” Weaver said. “We look forward to meeting more people, hearing their stories, and sharing coping strategies. Reaching out and connecting with others can make a real difference, including for people who may feel ‘stuck’ in their grief.”
Advance enrollment in the groups is appreciated. To enroll or ask questions, call 800-292-9894.
