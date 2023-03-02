AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals approved three petitions and denied one at Tuesday’s meeting.
A variance request from Dennis Miller of New Haven to construct two duplexes at the back of the property at 414 North St. was denied 3-0.
City Planner James Cadoret said the staff report recommended denial of the request on the grounds that the duplexes would not be compatible with single-family use of adjacent properties.
While a triplex was built on an adjacent property, all other properties on North Street are single-family use. “While staff acknowledges that there is ample area on the property for an additional structure(s), this undeveloped land was not intended to contain multiple residential structures,” the staff report stated.
Miller had indicated a willingness to construct a six-foot privacy fence to provide a visual buffer between the duplexes and adjacent properties.
Cadoret said neighbors had voiced opposition to the duplexes. Concerns were also raised about drainage.
Nicholas Cox and Amanda Caldwell, 1605 Duesenberg Drive, were granted a variance request to construct a six-foot privacy fence along the south side of the home, which is classified as a front yard due to the property being on a corner lot.
Joe Gabet, on behalf of Gotham Holdings LLC of Fort Wayne was granted two variances — a development standards variance and a special exception use — for upgrades to the existing parking lot at 202 N. Cedar St.
The project application indicated addition and renovation of the parking infrastructure with drainage infrastructure constructed.
The request included expanding the existing parking lot and to reduce the minimum setback requirement from 10 feet down to 1 foot. The current lot is 2-1/2 feet from 5th Street, 1 foot from the east property line, 5 feet from the south property line and 5 feet from Cedar Street.
According to the plan, the current access from North Cedar Street would be eliminated. Access would be from 5th and 6th streets. A residential structure on the property was demolished in 2022, with gravel providing a temporary surface.
Existing trees in the rights-of-way on 5th, 6th and Cedar streets will be removed and replaced with new street tree plantings. Existing landscaping on the south side of the property will be removed.
BZA member Dave Schlemmer presided over the meeting in the absence of members Mary Hohler, Pete Kempf, Don Myers and Tom Smith.
In order to provide a voting quorum, at previous meetings, Mayor Mike Ley had appointed Heather Stanley to serve as an alternate for one of his appointees. The Auburn Plan Commission previously appointed Christopher Lamm to serve as an alternate for Smith as its extra-territorial jurisdiction representative.
