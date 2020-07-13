WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public library has resumed its original hours:
• Monday-Thursday, 9a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Computer use is limited to 30 minutes. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks in the library. The library will still be providing curbside services, as well.
Weekly programs are:
• Virtual Craft Program — Tuesday, 2 p.m.; and
• Outdoor Storytime — Thursday, 10 a.m., weather permitting; participants should bring blankets or something for seating.
A closed executive session of the library board will take place Thursday at 6 p.m.
For more information on any event. people may visit the library at 300 S. Wayne St. or its website, waterloo.lib.in.us, and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.