AUBURN — Pointing a loaded gun at three people earned a Kimmell man one year in jail from Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Devin DePew, of the 3000 block of North Schlabach Street, pleaded guilty to pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The plea agreement left sentencing up to the court, with any executed time capped at one year.
Brown sentenced DePew to two years in jail, with one year to serve. Brown said the sentence may be served on the sheriff’s work release program if DePew qualifies. He ordered that DePew be taken into custody at the conclusion of Monday’s hearing.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the incident took place in July 2021 in the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, when DePew, who lived in an upstairs apartment, ran out of the building yelling, “Get off my property. I will use deadly force.”
The daughter of one of the three victims lived in a downstairs apartment at the property.
DePew told an officer that his father owned the property and that “they” had been told not to ride their bicycles in that portion of the yard. He advised that he had placed boards there to prevent them riding there.
DePew confronted them when he saw them moving the boards, which had nails sticking out of them, according to the affidavit. One of the victims mowed the yard and because of that, removed them, according to the affidavit.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said one of the three victims was a 16-year-old who was walking a bike through the yard.
He said DePew was upset that people were walking through the yard and when they did not comply with his demands, he pointed a gun at them.
Blythe said he was concerned about DePew’s ability to follow the rules and was concerned that DePew considers himself a victim. Blythe recommended DePew receive a two-year sentence, with one year served.
“Quite frankly, I think jail is the place to serve it,” Blythe added.
DePew’s attorney, Nicholas Wallace, agreed that DePew needs to address his anger management issues and asked for a sentence crafted toward rehabilitation.
Wallace acknowledged that DePew needs to change his thinking pattern and sometimes views situations incorrectly.
“He knows he’s not always right,” Wallace said.
Wallace said it is DePew’s first criminal conviction. He noted DePew is employed, married and the provider for his family that includes three young children.
“To me, this is kind of a frightening situation,” Brown said, telling DePew, “You were way out of line doing what you did.”
He said that a child riding across the yard on a bicycle did not warrant DePew’s behavior.
“This could have gotten really ugly really fast,” Brown said, adding that DePew’s actions could have resulted in “horrible, horrible consequences.”
After announcing the sentence he was imposing, Brown told DePew, “I’m very concerned about this situation. I’m very concerned about your lack of getting it.”
As part of the plea agreement, a more serious charge of intimidation where the defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, was dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Malachi Buswell of Clover Lane, Burlington, Vermont, was sentenced to 912 days in jail for theft, a Level 6 felony. With credit for time spent in jail while the case was pending, the sentence is deemed to have been served.
