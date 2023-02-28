AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday.
Christopher Evan Douglas of the 3700 block of East C.R. 500 South, Middletown, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Richard Eugene Farmer of 18 Thornewood Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Brandon James Knapp of the 7100 block of Wimberly Crossing, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Ivan Legorreta of the 1500 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, received two six-day sentences for operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, both Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be serve at the same time. He received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending and was fined $250.
Trenton Michael Theising of the 900 block of Village Green Drive, Angola, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 12 days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for six days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 180 days.
Natalie Nicole Hemminger of the 900 block of White Street, Toledo, Ohio, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for 11 days served in jail while the case was pending and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Louis Null of the 300 block of Maxine Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Dakota James Albertson of Butler was sentenced to 30 days in jail for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 18 days served in jail while the case was pending.
