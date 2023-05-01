GARRETT — A fast-moving fire destroyed a large barn near Garrett Saturday.
Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said his department was called to 5688 C.R. 7 at 5:07 p.m. When he arrived, Werkheiser said he found a small fire in the two-story, approximately 1,600-square-foot barn. When the first engine arrived at 5:14 p.m., the barn was fully engulfed.
The barn was a total loss. No animals were in the barn, only equipment. Werkheiser said the property owner estimated total damage to be about $25,000. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
Two vehicles next to the barn were destroyed and an adjacent barn suffered some minor fire damage, Werkheiser said.
Firefighters remained at the scene until 7:47 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Garrett firefighters were assisted by crews from Auburn, LaOtto, Avilla, Waterloo, Corunna, Jackson Township, Kendallville, Huntertown and Northeast Fire of Allen County. Firefighters were also assisted by the Garrett Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police and Parkview EMS. Ashley firefighters covered Garrett's station.
