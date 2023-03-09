Fire pension board meets March 15
AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department pension board will conduct a meeting to review a firefighter pension application at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
The meeting will be held at Auburn Fire Station 2, 902 S. Grandstaff Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.