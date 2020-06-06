AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission, Inc., has announced the winners of its 2020 Snowbound Writers’ Contest.
In the prose category, winners are:
• First place, “The Crumpled Paper” by Valerie Hunter;
• Second place, “Hostage” by Penny Mettert; and
• Third place, “Paralleled” by Karen Rieke.
In the poetry category, winners are:
• First place, “Exit Row” & “Gardening” by Darcy Davidson;
• Second place, “Handling Rejection” by Heather Shaver; and
• Third place, “Pine Needles” by Karen Rieke.
First place winners are awarded $150. Second place winners receive $75, and third place winners receive $50. Writers who receive first-place awards must wait two years before being eligible to again participate in the same category.
Serving as judge this year was Melissa Mayus of Trine University.
Generally, prizes are awarded in early summer and winners are invited to read their entries. Because of scheduling programs and COVID-19, judging was delayed. Plans for a reception have not been completed. The Auburn Arts Commission has sponsored a creative writing contest for DeKalb County since 1993.
