Police recover stolen vehicle
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Friday 1:26 a.m., according to a police report.
An officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Indiana Avenue and Michigan Street for a traffic violation that occurred in the 1800 block of North Indiana Avenue.
The officer determined that the driver of the vehicle was an operator who never had been licensed and the vehicle was stolen.
Police arrested a 21-year-old Garrett man. We are not publishing his name, because court records show that formal charges have not yet been filed against the driver.
Hit-run collision reported
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision reported Saturday at 2:27 p.m. in the 500 block of North Street.
The damaged vehicle’s owner told police that her vehicle was struck in a parking lot by a black sport-utility vehicle that left the scene.
