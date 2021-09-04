AUBURN — While race car driver Lyn St. James has accomplished much in her career, she quickly learned of her influence on others.
Every individual is a role model whether they realize it or not, she said.
St. James is the grand marshal of today’s Parade of Classics. Following the parade, fans will have the opportunity to meet the 1992 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year at the Peter Franklin Jewelers’ Airstream.
Now retired from racing, St. James enjoys the slower pace versus making appearances on racing weekends.
“When you do appearances and you’re going to race that weekend, my attention is really elsewhere, where now this is all I have to do, so I’m enjoying people and hearing their stories,” she said.
“It’s heartwarming,” St. James said after hearing from fans how her racing influenced their love of racing, with some choosing to enter the sport themselves.
“Initially, it was for my own desire to do something. I was passionate about trying to figure it out, how to do it well,” she said. “It was a very isolated, all about me and all about my performance and my ability to compete successfully.
“Then, I started to realize I was influencing other people and making an impression that could hopefully have a positive impact on their lives.
“That became empowering,” St. James stated. “It actually made me work harder at what I was doing because all of a sudden, I wasn’t doing it for me.”
In her career, St. James competed in seven Indy 500s, finishing 11th in 1992 and qualifying sixth in the 1994 race. Internationally, St. James twice won at the 24 Hours of Daytona and once in the 12 Hours of Sebring. She twice competed in the 24 Hours of LeMans, the biggest endurance race in France.
According to her website bio page, St. James held 21 national and international closed-circuit speed records over a 20-year period, including a 225.722 mph qualifying effort in the 1995 Indy 500.
“I never felt I was doing it only for women — I always said I could never carry all of the women on my shoulders for this — but I realized on a one-on-one basis, everybody’s taking a little piece of something I’m doing that will have a positive impact on their lives.
“I look at that as a gift, and then to hear people share it is kind of cool. It catches me off-guard in the ways they may share that, but I love it,” she said. “It feels good.”
Through her participation in the Women’s Sports Foundation, including a term as president, St. James became acquainted with other pioneering women in sports, including professional tennis star Billie Jean King.
“She said to all of us, ‘You can actually affect change, even if that wasn’t your intention,’” St. James said. “I’m no longer competing, but I’m still trying to make an impact.
“Everybody is a role model,” she added. “It isn’t just athletes, it isn’t just people that have some recognition. All of us — parents, teachers, brothers, sisters, friends — we’re all influencing and (are) role models for others.
“I think we all need to understand that,” St. James added. “This world isn’t just about us, it’s not just about the next generation, it’s about the person standing next to us.
“We’re always influencing and we have to be careful about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.