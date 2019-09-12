AUBURN — A project upgrading Auburn water customers’ meters wrapped up Thursday, said Randy Harvey, superintendent of the city’s water utility.
The program saw more than 98% of meters successfully changed, he said. A contractor switched about about 5,000 meters.
“We’re extremely pleased,” Harvey told Auburn Board of Works members at their meeting Thursday morning in City Hall.
The changeover was completed early, in just under four months, Harvey said, It had been scheduled to continue through the end of the year.
Accurate readings from the new meters are expected to bring more revenue to the water department. They also could help customers save money by enabling the water department to detect unusually high consumption immediately, instead of waiting until a monthly reading. That could alert a homeowner to a costly leak.
Remote reading of water meters will use a previously installed system that reads Auburn’s electric utility meters automatically.
In the water department’s next project, work on Auburn’s east-side water tower will begin next week and is expected to be complete by Nov. 8.
Fedewa Inc. will repaint the exterior of the tower in its existing light blue color. The city’s logo will remain the same, but will be painted in navy blue, instead of the present black. The contractor also will sandblast and recoat the interior of the water tower.
It is the first time the tower has been repainted since the early 1990s.
Also Thursday, the board approved hiring Jeremiah Nicely as a new full-time firefighter for the Auburn Fire Department.
A minor remodeling project was approved for Fire Station 2 on South Grandstaff Drive. It will replace windows and make other exterior changed. Signature Construction will do the work. Fire Chief Michael VanZile said Signature was the only contractor to respond to an invitation for quotes.
VanZile also received approval to seek bids on new
self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters.
At the request of Police Chief Martin D. McCoy, the board issued abatement notices for high grass at 1709 Phillip St. and 610 Old Brick Road.
