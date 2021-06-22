AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present the second in a series of free outdoor concerts Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Night to Remember will bring its live show to the museum’s plaza from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The second group featured in the monthly concert series, Night to Remember is an award-winning, five-star-rated, band based in Fort Wayne, performing since 2014 in and around Indiana and beyond.
The concert series is presented in partnership with Country Heritage Winery, Mad Anthony Brewing Company and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
The monthly concerts will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from May through September on the campus of the museum, with music starting at 6 p.m. Local craft beer and wine will be available for purchase from the sponsors, and food will be available from Shigs in Pit.
“We have been looking forward to bringing outdoor events back to northeast Indiana for over a year now, and The Classic Car Concert Series provides a safe and enjoyable environment for the public to get outdoors and enjoy the community,” said Walter Fisher, marketing manager for the museum.
The Classic Car Concert Series was conceived to provide the public with a free event featuring some of the best drinks, food and local music available in the area. The music line-up for the series will continue with the Hubie Ashcraft Band on July 29, Auburn’s own Big Caddy Daddy on Aug. 26 and Whoa, Man! on Sept. 23. Audience members are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event.
For more information and details regarding future dates, people can visit automobilemuseum.org, or facebook.com/ACDAM1974.
