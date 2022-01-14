ASHLEY — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday.
Alex Lovejoy, 21, of Corunna, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling south on C.R. 35 when a deer entered the roadway. Lovejoy swerved to miss the deer and left the roadway, colliding with a utility pole on the west side of the roadway.
Lovejoy complained of hand pain.
The vehicle was total. Lovejoy was treated at the scene for his injuries and denied further treatment.
The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by the Ashley Police Department, Corunna Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.