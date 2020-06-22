INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will serve on the Interim Study Committee on Education and the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor thi summer and fall to help prepare lawmakers for the 2021 legislative session.
“Study committees allow legislators to hear from the public and stakeholders about important issues facing our state," Kruse said. “As the former chair of the Senate Committee on Education, education issues remain a top priority for me, and I will always keep looking for ways to make sure our Hoosier students have all the resources they need to be successful."
When Indiana’s part-time Legislature is not in session, lawmakers serve on interim study committees that meet to review the state’s top issues, as identified by the General Assembly during the prior legislative session.
Study committee topics are assigned by the bipartisan Legislative Council, comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view interim committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees this interim, visit https://bit.ly/InterimTopics.
