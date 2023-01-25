Kansas' 50th anniversary tour coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE — Kansas will bring its 50th anniversary tour, “Another Fork in the Road” to the Embassy Theatre on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to Embassy members today and general public tickets will be available beginning Friday.
America’s pre-eminent progressive rock band, Kansas, is touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary. The tour will highlight music spanning all 50 years of the band’s illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live.
In 1973, the “garage band” from Topeka was discovered by Wally Gold, signed by Don Kirshner, and released their debut album in 1974.
Kansas has gone on to compile a catalogue that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums. The band has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of Kansas), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-platinum single “Carry On Wayward Son,” and another triple-platinum single “Dust in the Wind.” Most recently, Kansas has released two Billboard charting albums with 2016’s The Prelude Implicit and 2020’s The Absence of Presence.
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” said Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years, there have been several forks in the road of that journey.
“This 50th anniversary tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
To further celebrate the band’s anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released “Another Fork in the Road — 50 Years of Kansas.” The 3-CD, career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across Kansas’ sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song “Can I Tell You,” originally released on their 1974 debut album. The song is updated by the current lineup.
“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th anniversary tour,” lead vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt added. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a set list because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”
Kansas is currently comprised of Williams, Platt, original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale and keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin.
Tickets are $120.50, $85.50, $60.50 & $36.50 plus VIP opportunities available plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy by calling 424-5665.
