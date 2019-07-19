Bob Krafft, director of the YMCA of DeKalb County, rappelled off the 14-story Lamplight Inn Friday in downtown Fort Wayne. He was among 90 people who became eligible by raising at least $1,000 for GiGi’s Playhouse. Kraft raised the money in honor of his granddaughter, Teegan, 3, who was born with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse in Fort Wayne is a Down syndrome achievement center.
