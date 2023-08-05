Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from Aug. 1-3, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Trace Dean, 33, of the 1900 block of C.R. 23, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Evan Rehl, 26, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carolynn Carteaux, 32, of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Dale Clowser, 61, of the 6900 block of Daisy Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Willie Jones, 20, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Aug. 2 by Indiana State Police on a warrant by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a direct commit violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Dakotah Ratliff, 28, of the 100 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Aug. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
