GARRETT — St. Martin's Clothes Closet at 308 S. Peters St. in Garrett will reopen to the community on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.
Procedures put in place for the safety of volunteers and clients include requiring masks, disposable gloves and observance of social distancing of six feet while inside the Clothes Closet.
One client, without children, may enter and remain at a time. Other clients may remain in cars or line up outside, maintaining 6-foot social distancing. Clients will remain outside the closet until a volunteer calls them inside.
All clients and volunteers must sanitize hands upon entering and departing the Clothes Closet. Basket handles and the service desk will also be sanitized following each client's use.
Hours will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.
St. Martin’s Clothes Closet is a mission of St. Joseph Parish in Garrett.
