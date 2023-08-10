AUBURN — Chris Worth and Company will be appearing at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater stage on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Oak Partners, Chris Worth and Company play a variety of diverse songs from rock, country, R&B, Motown and jazz to the genre of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. The group is made up of Chris Worth on vocals, Lee Lewis on bass guitar and Larry Pester on keyboards. Together they put out crowd-pleasing entertainment.
Worth performs at various venues in Fort Wayne and throughout the country, plus at wedding receptions, private parties and corporate events. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 pm. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
