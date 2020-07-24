AUBURN — Recent DeKalb High School graduate Gabriel Hefty has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund.
This fall, Hefty will study agricultural engineering at Purdue University.
In the recent FFA State Convention, Hefty placed first in two proficiency competitions and was a member of the DeKalb FFA entomology team that placed first in the state for the third consecutive year. In July 2019, he was recognized as an Indiana 4-H Foundation Accomplishment Scholarship Winner.
“We are committed to improving educational opportunities for students in rural communities. Grow Ag Leaders gives Bayer Fund and farmers the ability to help youth across the country with college expenses and assist in their pursuit of an ag education,” said Amy Simpson, community engagement manager for Bayer Fund.
The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Hefty to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more, Bayer Fund said in a news release. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support students’ post-high-school ag education.
Grow Ag Leader scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. A complete list of recipients and more information are online at americasfarmers.com.
America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders is part of the America’s Farmers community outreach initiative. Since 2010, the programs have partnered with farmers to award more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students, and public schools across rural America. Other programs include America’s Farmers Grow Communities and America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.
