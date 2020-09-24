AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership on Thursday revealed the finalists for this year’s Duesy Awards
Each year the chamber recognizes local businesses leaders, and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education — also known as the Duesys.
The Duesys are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community — “the unique, the innovative, the passionate, the givers, the doers,” the chamber said.
This year the chamber received nearly 200 nominations from the community. The nominations were paired down to the finalists in each category, who were revealed during a Facebook live event.
Fnalists for the 2020 Duesys:
• Educator of the Year — Piper Placencia, Bobbie Moughler, Kim Randinelli;
• Education Award — Tonya Weaver, Jeffrey Stevens, Marcus Wagner;
• Young Professional of the Year — Chris Webb, John Davis, Anton King;
• Seasoned Professional of the Year — Steve Bingham, Tanya Young, Bob Krafft;
• Nonprofit of the Year — United Way DeKalb County, Hearten House, DeKalb Central Food Service;
• Small Business of the Year — Auburn Brewing Co., R.P. Wakefield Co., Oak Partners;
• Business of the Year — 1st Source Bank, Tempus Technologies, Credent Wealth;
• Allen Graber Citizenship Award — Larry Getts, Mary Diehl, Terry Rayle.
One winner from each category will be recognized at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 12. Thie event will take place at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum from 5:30-8 p.m. and will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music. A virtual attendance option will be available.
At this year’s Duesy’s Masquerade event, attendees will walk into a Hollywood awards night with sights and sounds of the 1920s. The chamber said it extends a special thanks to Steel Dynamics Inc. for its crucial support in bringing the event to fruition.
Tickets will go on sale Oct. 1. Those interested in sponsoring the event may contact Shannon Carpenter at 316-7793 or shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
