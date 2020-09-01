GARRETT — Ricardo Diamante Guerrero, known as Ricco Diamante, of Defiance, Ohio, has been selected as the artist who will create DeKalb County’s mural on the side of City Hall in Garrett as part of Make It Your Own Mural Fest, taking place Sept. 8-18 across northeast Indiana’s 11 counties.
Diamante was raised in Defiance and Fort Wayne. He is a graduate of the University of Saint Francis and CEO of Diamante Studios Tattoo and Fine Art. He primarily creates art on skin, canvas and paper and specializes in lifelike detail in his art and tattoos.
The concrete wall at Garrett City Hall is a total of 5,625 square feet, and the mural will cover 2,500 square feet of the wall.
“Public art is important for people to experience, even for just a few seconds, to move them from their everyday routines into the realm of possibilities. Public art becomes an interactive gathering place that slows people down to look up and become engaged in a shared visual language. Art inspires thought and conversations about why the art was created. Public art is accessible to everyone and builds a sense of community around a painting that can represent both beauty and history,” Diamante said in a news release.
“I applied to paint a mural in northeast Indiana to ignite the imagination of everybody who views my art. I want the mural to be both commemorative and beautiful. I hope the painting inspires conversations about how public art is essential for community health and growth. I saw this opportunity to paint as an experience that would be rewarding for both my artistic achievements and for the community to watch the production of a thought-provoking mural. I hope this mural prompts positive discourse and more murals for the city.”
He said painting a public mural is interactive between the community and the artist.
“It is a unique experience to be a performance artist and paint large with a changing audience that encourages and critiques the progress. Mural painting becomes a marathon with the community cheering me on to finish strong,” he added.
He described installing a mural as a major artistic production.
“The painting needs to both complement and enhance the building as well as come alive and command attention. The mural installation requires strategy and discipline to meet huge goals every day to achieve the deadline. It is definitely challenging to paint an image that will move countless people for many years, but the art has to be successful in both decorative and historic meaning,” Diamante said.
“I want northeast Indiana residents to know that I love to impact people in a positive way through my art. I want my art to make an impression that stays with them for a long time. I do my best to create images that bridge experiences and culture with the symbolism in the art to create something far beyond personal expectations. I love making art for maximum exposure.”
The regional mural festival concept, the first of its kind in the state, is an activation of the Make It Your Own brand intended to enhance the region’s efforts to drive talent attraction, talent retention and tourism by investing in quality of place assets and public art.
