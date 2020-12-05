FORT WAYNE — A rural St. Joe family has won two awards for its entry in The History Center’s 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread.
Rebecca Bonta and her four children created a house that won the Executive Director’s Award as the director’s favorite of all 98 entries.
Their depiction of Levi and Catherine Coffin’s famous Underground Railroad house in Fountain City, Indiana, also won second place in the festival’s family division.
“We had a lot of fun doing the project,” Rebecca Bonta said. “We worked on it as a family, all the bits and pieces.”
She homeschools her children and used the gingerbread project as a history lesson about the Underground Railroad, a secret route for slaves to travel from the South and to freedom in the North.
“Like the Coffins’, our house has a secret room where slaves could hide,” Bonta wrote on a festival entry form.
Shawn Bonta, 8, built a false-bottom wagon that Levi Coffin used to transport slaves to the next station on the Underground Railroad.
Nathan, 4, created a lamp in a window, used as a signal to slaves that it was safe to enter.
Addie Rose, 6, made a quilt hanging on a clothesline as a coded messages to the fugitive slaves.
Joey, 9, fashioned a movable wall in a bedroom that made a hiding space inside the house.
The Bonta family also entered last year’s festival, building a medieval castle that fit with the children’s studies.
The festival continues through Dec. 13 at the History Center in downtown Fort Wayne, 302 E. Berry St., displaying creations by gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels.
Admission to the festival costs $6 for adults; $4 for seniors ages 65 and older and students ages 3-17; and is free to children age 2 and under. History Center members receive free admission.
The center’s extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center is offering its first ever “Virtual Gingerbread Tour,” available for purchase through its website, fwhistorycenter.org. The professionally produced video tour features each gingerbread creation so people can enjoy the festival from the comfort of their homes. The website provides additional details.
