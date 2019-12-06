WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council promoted Pam Howard to be the new town manager in a special meeting Friday evening at Town Hall.
Howard replaces Tena Woenker, who worked her final day Friday after 5 years and nine months as the town’s manager. Woenker left to become town manager for Albion (see related story at right).
Howard has worked as Waterloo’s deputy town manager and code enforcement officer for the past 20 months. Before that, she had been the town’s deputy clerk since 2017.
Howard “isn’t going to have to have any training. That’s what’s good about it,” Councilman William Hubartt said after joining in an unanimous vote to promote Howard.
The town manager position carries a salary of $58,510 per year for 2019. The salary for next year will be decided when the Town Council meets Tuesday night.
Howard said she looks forward to serving the people of Waterloo, working with town employees and continuing the construction of new Veterans Park and redevelopment of the downtown district.
She also enjoys working with the Waterloo Business Association and the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, she said.
During her time as deputy town manager, Howard oversaw the Waterloo Street Department and procured more than $217,000 in Community Crossing grant money from the state.
A resident of rural Butler, Howard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in applied management from Trine University in 2015. She holds an associate degree in office administration from Ivy Tech Community College.
Howard began studying toward a certification in public management in August 2018 and has one year remaining in that course.
