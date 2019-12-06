AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 17 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday through Thursday.
Heather R. Martinez of the 9400 block of Black Diamond Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days and with credit for two days already served, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was restricted for 90 days.
Daniel A. Richard of the 700 block of Lawton Place, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Robert K. Brown of the 4800 block of Claremont, Midland, Michigan, was sentenced to 17 days in jail, with credit for 17 days already served, and fined $75 for possession of cocaine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zachary J. Keers of the 2700 block of North Highlands Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Justin C. Lewis of the 2500 block of Weststate Court, Fort Wayne, was fined $25 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Monique Forgette of the 100 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 18 days she served while the case was pending.
Zachary Johnson of the 0400 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Christopher Hopkins of the 500 block of East Main Street, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for a year.
Chase Geist of the 6900 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to 18 months of incarceration, all suspended except six months, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. With credit for two days served in jail and six months spent at the Serenity House, the executed portion of the sentence is deemed to have been served. He received one year of probation, was fined $1, and his driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration, all suspended except three months, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. With credit for three days served in jail and three months spent at the Serenity House, the executed portion of the sentence is deemed to have been served. He received one year of probation, was fined $1 and his driving license was suspended for one year. The two sentences will be served consecutively.
MeKesha Howard of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was fined $75 and her driving license was suspended fro 90 days for driving while suspended a Class A misdemeanor.
Tabitha Perdue, also known as Tabitha Langford, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $1 for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jordan Olney of the 400 block of Wallen Hills, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to six days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shaye Nartker of the 100 block of North Lincoln Street, Kendallville, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Stotelmyer of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for four days already served. He was placed on probation for six months and was fined $1.
Heather Wynn of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was sentenced to three days in jail, with credit for three days already served, and fined $75 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin McHale of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 16 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $75 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Lee of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
