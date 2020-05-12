AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County has received the gift of a nearly new child care center with room for 150 children.
YMCA Early Learning reopened Monday, moving all of its operations to the gift building on C.R. 36-A, directly south of its soccer complex.
Daryle and Brenda Doden, through Ambassador Enterprises, donated the property to the YMCA on April 1. It had opened in December 2017 as the Early Learning Ministry.
“I believe it’s one of the best early learning facilities in the whole region, and we’re just so thankful and grateful that the YMCA was entrusted with that gift,” said Bob Krafft, chief executive officer of the YMCA of DeKalb County.
“Ambassador Enterprises is delighted to support the YMCA in this transition and encourage the community to get behind them, as we all have the desire to make a lasting positive impact in the lives of families in our community,” said Brian Best, impact investing manager for Ambassador Enterprises.
Best said the donation makes it easier to sustain early childhood education in DeKalb County for the long term.
Both the YMCA and Early Learning Ministry were looking to expand, they share nearly identical priorities for a Christian mission to children, and combining their services under the YMCA makes it possible to accomplish more, Best said.
“Now we’re able to double the number of children we’re able to serve, and it’s filling up very fast,” Krafft said.
The YMCA had been operating its early learning classes in its building one block away on North Street. It had room there for 75 children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years.
The new building offers 12 classrooms, including three infant rooms to accommodate 24 infants in all. Krafft said that is the largest infant capacity of any child care service in DeKalb County and the region.
“It is an amazing, purpose-built facility” for child care, Krafft said, with features such as low windowsills, doors leading from classrooms directly to an outside play area and ample room for indoor play during inclement weather.
Both YMCA Early Learning and Early Learning Ministry had closed March 27 due to the coronavirus threat, on the advice of DeKalb County health officials. At that point, plans for the building donation already were in motion.
“We want to make investments that enhance the moral, relational and economic vitality of a community,” Best said.
“The YMCA was our targeted partner” for donating the building, he said. “They have incredible infrastructure and do a very good job in the people side of it. The YMCA’s commitment to advancing the Christian mission is what made the partnership viable.”
“It’s part of our mission, and it’s really important,” Krafft said about child care and early learning. “It’s not only one of the biggest needs in the county, but it can have some of the biggest impact.”
Now, Krafft said, “We have to do some fundraising and hopefully get some corporate support to sustain this long-term.”
Krafft explained, “Early learning is very much a money-loser in DeKalb County, but the Y’s been committed to it for years, and we’re going to continue to do it.”
The YMCA charges about $50 per week less than child care services in Allen County, but the cost still is difficult for working families, Krafft said. In the past, 25-30 students have been receiving free childcare from the YMCA through Brightpoint voucher program.
To be successful, a child care service needs the financial support of a larger organization such as the YMCA to support overhead costs, Krafft said.
The YMCA also operates its End Zone child care service on North Grandstaff Drive with room for 125 children in kindergarten through grade 5
With its expansion, the YMCA has hired 25 new teachers to bring its early learning staff to 45 people, including 30 full-time employees, Krafft said. Most of the new hires came from the staff of the Early Learning Ministry that had been occupying the C.R. 36-A building.
Best said the Early Learning Ministry began as a mission of Lakewood Park Baptist Church south of Auburn. The church transferred the operation to the nonprofit DeKalb Center for Early Learning in 2015, with Ambassador Enterprises guiding the transition.
Ambassador Enterprises opened the new Early Learning Ministry building in late 2017, and it operated until the virus-related closing in late March.
The unexpected closing made it possible to remodel the C.R. 36-A building in just a little over four weeks, Krafft said. Changes include a new kitchen and reconfiguring some classrooms.
The building reopened Monday with permission of the county health officer and the state Family and Social Services Administration, Krafft said. The child care center is following the Back on Track opening plan for Indiana and federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
A formal event to recognize the building donation is being planned for later this year when large gatherings are permitted, Krafft said.
