AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will host Summer Harvest Days at the Draft Animal Museum and Farm, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn, on July 17 and 18.
The event features horse farming demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, horse pulling contests, a trading post and food.
Hours are July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A fish fry on July 17 will begin at 4 p.m,. and a chicken barbecue will take place on July 18 beginning at 11 a.m. Drive-through carry-out is available for both meals. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available during the day on July 17. Ice cream, popcorn and cold drinks are available both days.
Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Horsemen’s Association. Visit the organization online at dekalbhorsemen.com.
